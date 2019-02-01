200% Ram Temple will be built, says Giriraj Singh after religious leaders announce ceremony to ‘mark’ construction in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said no power in the world can stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said Lord Ram's identity is linked to the country and those viewing him with a religious lens are doing injustice to the nation.

"Lord Ram's identity is linked to our country. Therefore, the temple will be built 200 percent, whether they (saints) march on 21 February or on another date. No power in the world can stop construction of Ram temple," Singh, who is Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, told PTI.

Religious leader Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday said a ceremony to mark the start of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on 21 February, even if those gathering there have to "face bullets". The date for the planned ceremony, akin to a 'shilanyas', was announced at the end of a three-day congregation of seers at the Kumbh Mela.

The announcement came a day after the Centre filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking permission to transfer "surplus" land adjacent to the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to its original owners. The Shankaracharya said the sadhus will begin their march to Ayodhya from Allahabad after Basant Panchami, which falls on 10 February.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.