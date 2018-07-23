You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

20 members of Maratha Kranti Morcha detained ahead of CM Devendra Fadnavis' visit to Pune; group had planned protest

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 15:30:30 IST

Pune: At least 20 members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha were detained on Monday while they were planning to stage a protest at the venue of an event to be attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, an official said.

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. PTI

Fadnavis is scheduled to attend a couple of events, including the 'ground-breaking' ceremony of Krantiveer Chaphekar National Museum, in Chinchwad area of Pune on Monday. "As a precautionary measure, we detained around 20 members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha when they were on the way to the venue," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Ganesh Shinde said. Security has been stepped up to avoid any law and order problem, Shinde said.

Notably, Fadnavis today skipped the annual puja at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur town due to protest threats by the Maratha community members over their various demands, including reservation in government jobs and education.

As part of a long-standing tradition, the sitting chief minister every year offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Rukmini at Pandharpur in Solapur district, on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'.

Some Maratha community leaders had threatened to disrupt Fadnavis' visit to Pandharpur if their demands are not accepted. The community leaders had earlier taken out several rallies in various districts to highlight their demands. Last year, a huge rally was organised by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in this connection in Mumbai.

Despite assurances from Fadnavis to fulfill the demands, nothing concrete has been done till now, community leaders have claimed.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 15:30 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores