20 injured after wall collapses in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district during Muharram procession, says police

Amaravati: About 20 people suffered injuries when a compound wall on which they were standing collapsed in a village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened when a huge crowd gathered at B thandrapadu village to witness a religious festival, they said. As the festival procession was on, people climbed buildings and walls to have a better view.

The compound wall of a building collapsed under the weight of the crowd, causing injuries to about 20 people, the police said.

The condition of one of them was stated to be serious. The injured have been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool.