2-year-old sexually assaulted during Doctor's Day event at Kolkata play school; principal says CCTV cameras malfunctioning

A two-year-old boy was sexually assaulted allegedly at a play school in Kolkata's Thakurpukur, according to several media reports. Kolkata Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after the parents lodged a complaint against unidentified individuals, India Today reported.

According to the report, the boy's mother found him "crying badly" when she went to bring him home from school on 2 July. Later, she discovered that his "internal parts were bleeding" and that's when his parents sought a medical opinion. The parents suspect that the incident might have occurred during a programme on the occasion of Doctor's Day when teachers and students played the role of medicos and patients, according to the report.

According to a report in The Times of India, the complaint mentioned that when the parents approached the school principal for CCTV footage, she said the equipment hadn't been functioning properly and there was no footage available from 27 July to 2 July. The principal also told the parents that nothing happened at school, according to the report.

On 10 February, a Class IX student of a Bengali medium girls school in the city was sexually abused allegedly by a non-teaching staff at the institute's premises. The incident occurred a day after a teacher of a prominent private English-medium school was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Class II girl.

On 30 November, 2017 a four-year-old student was sexually assaulted allegedly in the GD Birla Centre for Education which led to the arrest of two physical training instructors. The parents of the girl had lodged an FIR on 2 December demanding the school principal's arrest for allegedly suppressing facts.

With inputs from PTI