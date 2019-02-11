You are here:
2 witnesses record statement in support of Vivek Doval's defamation suit against The Caravan; matter to be heard on 22 February

India Press Trust of India Feb 11, 2019 13:37:57 IST

New Delhi: Two witnesses on Monday recorded their statements in a Delhi court in support of a defamation plea by NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval against 'The Caravan' magazine for an alleged defamatory article and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for using that content.

File photo of Vivek Doval. PTI

Vivek's friend Nikhil Kapur and business partner Amit Sharma recorded their statements in support of the criminal defamation complaint.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for further hearing on 22 February.

On 30 January, Vivek had recorded his statement before the court, saying all the allegations levelled by the magazine and later repeated by Ramesh at a press conference were "baseless" and "false" and damaged his reputation in the eyes of family members and professional colleagues.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:37:57 IST

