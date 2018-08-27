2 killed in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand; 400 houses flooded, residents evacuated in Kotdwar district

Dehradun: At least two people were killed as incessant rains continued to batter Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday. The victims were a woman from Pithoragarh and a 65-year-old man, who was washed away in Roorkie by the Sukro river, which is in spate.

The heavy rains have battered the state for the last one week, with plains being the most affected. In Kotdwar district, over 400 houses were inundated. Authorities have evacuated residents to a school. Water-logging was reported in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Udhamsingh Nagar and Dehradun.

There has been some damage to a reception hall at the entry gate of the Corbett National Park due to the heavy rains and flooding. In Kumayun region, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh highway has been blocked due to landslides, an official told IANS.

More than dozen houses were damaged in Bageshwar. The Ganga river is flowing a metre above the 293 metres danger mark in Haridwar. More rains are expected this week, according to an official from the regional Met Office