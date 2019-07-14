2 dead, 26 injured after joyride at adventure park in Ahmedabad's Kankaria malfunctions; investigation on

Ahmedabad: Two people died and over 26 people injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke here on Sunday.

Vijay Nehra, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, told ANI: "Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the matter. "Proper treatment is being given to injured."

More details in this matter are awaited.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.