1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against accused in TADA Court

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case in the Designated Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) [TADA (P)] Court in Mumbai.

The accused, a resident of Mumbai, was absconding since 1993 and was arrested on 1 June, 2018. He is presently in judicial custody.

An official statement of the CBI said that a Red Corner Notice was issued against the accused by the Interpol.

"The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by Designated TADA (P) Court, Bombay and a Non Bailable arrest warrant was also issued against him on 17 September, 1997. Further, in order to apprehend the said accused, a Red Corner Notice was also issued by the Interpol," read the statement.

The CBI investigation has revealed that the accused was an active member of the criminal conspiracy in connection with the case. He was in Dubai and working in close association with other prime absconding accused in the blast case. It was also alleged that the accused attended the conspiratorial meeting held there, where he got the training in handling arms and ammunition, making bombs and throwing hand grenades.

On 12 March, 1993, Mumbai was rocked by a series of bomb blasts which killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth Rs 27 crore (approximately). The case was handed over to the CBI on the request of the state government.

A number of accused have been convicted in the case including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem. The attacks were allegedly planned by wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.