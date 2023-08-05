1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond
The court further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler
A Delhi court on Saturday accepted a bail bond furnished by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand noted that an anticipatory bail has already been granted to the accused by a sessions court.
The court further directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a copy of the charge sheet to Tytler.
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with anti-Sikh riots case. The court had issued summons against him.
Related Articles
Rouse Avenue Court yesterday allowed anticipatory bail moved by Jagdish Tytler. pic.twitter.com/pdlotAsk99
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
“Bail bond furnished. Accepted, subject to conditions imposed on bail order,” the magistrate said.
The matter will now be heard on 11 August.
On Friday, the sessions court granted the relief to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. It also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.
Meanwhile, a minor clash erupted in the national capital after members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) held a protest outside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court against Jagdeep Tytler’s bail.
#WATCH | A minor clash erupts between members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Delhi Police outside Rouse Avenue Court. The Delhi Police has closed the entry gate of the courtroom due to security reasons. pic.twitter.com/B69wCqOeTS
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
#WATCH | Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) hold a protest outside Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler over the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots case. pic.twitter.com/LpzMAxGoe9
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
The magisterial court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5. It passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Watch: Rahul Gandhi gets taste of his own medicine as Khalistanis heckle down his ‘muhabbat ki dukaan’ at US event
Khalistani supporters interrupted the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in California and raised Khalistan flag and 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's reply on plea over compensation for victims
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea alleging that victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the state have not been adequately compensated.
Don't compare Gujarat 2002 to anti-Sikh riots, says BJP
BJP on Thursday alleged that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Jagdish Tytler is facing charges were 'sponsored' by the Congress at the behest of the Gandhi family and sought to know why the ruling party has been silent on the issue for the last 28 years.