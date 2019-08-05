1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Supreme Court to hear Sajjan Kumar's petition challenging life sentence in May

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear next year the petition filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the life imprisonment awarded to him by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

Kumar, 73, who is lodged in jail, resigned from the Congress party after he was convicted and awarded a life term by the high court.

Refusing to grant an early hearing in the case, a division bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and comprising Justice B R Gavai, said that the matter will be heard by the summer vacation bench next year.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing on Kumar's behalf, contended that his client is not involved in any cases pertaining to 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. "Why don't you (Kumar) remember, you are a convict in the case," the apex court told the lawyer.

The court also refused to grant bail to Kumar on a plea moved by him. "No interim relief can be given in a case like this," the court observed.

On 17 December last year, the Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar by reversing a verdict given by a trial court in the case. Kumar was found guilty of killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment Raj Nagar part one area of Southwest Delhi on 1,2 November, 1984 and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar part two.