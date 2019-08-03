19-yr-old girl gang raped in Mumbai's Chembur on her birthday, suffers multiple injuries, partial paralysis; police yet to make arrests

Mumbai: A police complaint was filed case against four unidentified persons on Friday for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on her birthday in the Chembur area of Mumbai. The Begumpura police in Aurangabad district registered a Zero FIR and transferred it to the Chunabhatti police station.

The girl was allegedly raped by four men on 7 July, when she had gone to her friend's house for her birthday celebrations. Begumpura police told India Today that the girl had gone to Mumbai to celebrate her birthday with her friends. After cutting the cake, the friends allegedly raped her.

The survivor's family told ANI that she did not inform anyone about the incident for weeks and kept crying. News18 reported that the girl suffered multiple injuries and one of her legs got paralysed.

According to the India Today report, the girl was admitted to a hospital in Aurangabad on 24 July after she complained of pain in her private parts. The doctors suspected that she was raped and informed the police.

The girl then told her family about the incident, who registered a complaint with the police on 30 July. "We have registered an FIR against four unidentified persons under Section 376 (rape), 376D (gang rape) and 34 (criminal acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said police inspector Deepak Vijay Surve.

The police said that the girl's condition was stable but she was unable to speak due to multiple injuries. According to the Indian Express, investigation in the case is underway but no arrests have been made so far.

With inputs from ANI