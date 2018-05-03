You are here:
19-year-old woman gangraped by auto-rickshaw driver, four others near Gurugram's Sohna road

India FP Staff May 03, 2018 16:36:05 IST

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by an autorickshaw driver and four others on Wednesday night near Sohna road in Gurugram, as per ANI. The police has registered a case and investigation is underway.

Representational image. Reuters

The survivor, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, had taken the auto from Sohna and was going to Gurugram. The police suspects that the auto driver had informed his friends in advance about the woman passenger.

He stopped the auto at a secluded place near Sohna road where four of his friends were already present. They then took turns to rape the woman and fled from the scene, according to a report in The Times of India.

The woman, who had noted the registration number of the auto, reached a police station to file a complaint on late Wednesday night.


