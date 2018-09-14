19-year-old CBSE topper from Haryana's Rewari alleges gangrape by 12 while returning from coaching centre; 'zero FIR' filed

A nineteen-year-old CBSE topper from a village near Rewari in Haryana has alleged that she was kidnapped and gang-raped while returning from her coaching class. The teenager, who was felicitated by the President after she topped the CBSE board exam, was returning from a coaching centre in Kanina in Mahendragarh district of Haryana when the incident took place.

An official of Women Police station, Rewari, told PTI that a 'zero FIR' was lodged on the complaint of the woman, and the investigation was being conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred under their jurisdiction.

Zero FIR can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident or jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the concerned Police Station.

The survivor told the police that the accused kidnapped her on Wednesday and took her to a secluded place in their car where she was gangraped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

According to NDTV, three people kidnapped her in Kanina from where she was taken to a farm in Jhajjar district, where she was gang-raped by around 12 people. The report also claims that the accused belong to the same village as that of the survivor.

The accused later left her near a bus stop in Kanina. According to the report, the family of the teenager also alleged that the perpetrators had threatened to kill the teenager if she reported the crime to the police. They also alleged that the police refused to file an FIR in the case.

The survivor was preparing for railways exam, India Today said.

With inputs from PTI