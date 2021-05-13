Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking stock of the deaths, directed forest minister Parimal Suklaba to head to the site of the incident

Guwahati: Eighteen elephants died in lightning strikes at a forest in Nagaon district of Assam, a senior forest department official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay told PTI.

"The area is very remote and our team could reachthere on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses werelying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

The preliminary investigation found that the jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning last night, but the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem, which will be done on Friday, Sahay said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking stock of the deaths, directed forest minister Parimal Suklaba to head to the site of the incident.

CM @himantabiswa today took stock of mysterious deaths of elephants at Bamuni Hills in Nagaon and asked Forest Minister @ParimalSuklaba1 to proceed to the site of the incident. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) May 13, 2021

