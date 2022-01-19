17th NDRF Raising Day: President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend greetings on occasion

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media to convey his greetings to NDRF personnel and their families.

The Raising Day of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) falls today, 19 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to mark the occasion of the 17th NDRF Raising Day.

The Prime Minister asserted that the NDRF has been at the forefront of several relief and rescue measures. He also praised the organisation’s professionalism and courage and sent his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Greetings to the hardworking @NDRFHQ team on their Raising Day. They are at the forefront of many rescue and relief measures, often in very challenging circumstances. NDRF’s courage and professionalism are extremely motivating. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/t7LlIpGy3l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

Furthermore, Modi also talked about disaster management and stressed on India’s efforts towards mitigating the impact of any crises through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Modi stated that the government was "also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property" in case of any calamities.

India has undertaken an effort in the form of the 'Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.' We are also working on further sharpening the skills of our NDRF teams so that we can save maximum life and property during any challenge. pic.twitter.com/3o9ApqCXMt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to social media to convey his greetings to NDRF personnel and their families. Naidu also stated that the country is immensely grateful for the selfless leadership provided by the organisation in times of disaster.

Greetings to all the NDRF personnel on their Raising Day. The nation is immensely grateful to NDRF for its selfless leadership in the times of disasters by rescuing people and providing them with necessary aid & assistance. My best wishes to #NDRF personnel & their families. pic.twitter.com/wRFF5MHAUD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 19, 2022

What is the NDRF?

The NDRF was formed on 19 January, 2006 for “the purpose of specialised response to natural and man-made disasters”, according to the website of the organisation. The National Disaster Management Authority is the parent body of the organisation.

The NDRF battalions are located in 16 different places in the country to cut down the response time for their deployment at an area affected by any disaster.

According to an ANI report, in 2021, Minister of State Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, stated that the NRDF has a total of 16 battalions, out of which 12 are functional. Each battalion consists of 1,149 personnel. Rai made the statements in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The 12 operational NDRF battalions are posted in Varanasi, Pune, Guwahati, Bhatinda, Vadodara, Ghaziabad, Doimukh, Bihta, Arakkonam, Mundali, Haringhata and Vijaywada.

The NDRF has been involved in several rescue and relief operations since its inception including the 2015 Chennai floods. Cyclone Hud, 2015 Nepal earthquake and so on.