17 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma during encounter with Naxals; Narendra Modi pays tribute

Seventeen security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals in Chhatisgarh's Sukma, police said on Sunday.

"A total of 17 security personnel (5 STF, 12 DRG) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," ANI quoted police as saying.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and paid tribute to the security personnel, saying that their valour will never be forgotten

Strongly condemn the Maoist attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. My tributes to the security personnel martyred in the attack. Their valour will never be forgotten. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

On Saturday, it was reported that the jawaans had gone missing after an encounter. "I have received information that several Naxals have been killed and many are injured in the encounter, while 17 jawans are missing," Baghel had said early on Sunday morning.

With inputs from ANI

