16-year-old schoolboy in Jharkhand lynched over affair with a girl, police launch investigation

Hazaribagh: A 16-year-old schoolboy was lynched in in Hazaribagh district allegedly by family members a girl of her class with whom he reportedly had an affair, the police said on Saturday.

Family members of the girl, a student of class 10, did not like the affair and allegedly abducted the boy on Friday.

They confined the teenager at a house in Kashiket village under Chouparan police station area and beat him up with lathis, police said.

The boy, Sumit Kumar, lived in village Kormi in neighbouring Chatra district but studied in a school in Chouparan.

He was abducted while going home, Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Sudama Das said.

On getting the information, police rescued Sumit from Kashiket and took him to the Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital.

He was later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi and he succumbed there Saturday, Chouparan police station officer-in-charge Sudama Das said.

Police arrested the girl's brother and two of her women relatives in this connection.

The police officer said raids were on to nab others including the girl's father.