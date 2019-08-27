16 killed after truck overturns on two tempos in UP’s Shahjahanpur; Yogi Adityanath conveys condolences to kin of deceased

Shahjahanpur: At least 16 people were killed when a truck overturned on two tempos in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday.

"Sixteen people have died in the accident. Five more are injured and have been admitted to a hospital. I have met them and they are said to be out of danger. The identity of those who died is being ascertained", said Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences to the next of the kin of those killed and directed the district administration to provide compensation.