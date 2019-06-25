155 Islamic State members, sympathisers arrested across the country so far, home ministry tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A total of 155 members and sympathisers of banned terrorist organisation Islamic State have been arrested in the country, so far, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

Some instances of individuals from different states joining the Islamic State have also come to the notice of Central and state security agencies, it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police forces have registered cases against Islamic State members and sympathisers and have arrested 155 accused from across the country, so far, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Islamic State, the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or the Daesh has been notified as a terrorist organisation and included in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the Central government.

"The Islamic State is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by agencies concerned and action is taken as per the law," Reddy said.

Coastal states and Union Territories are advised to regularly enhance surveillance and patrolling along the coastline, in view of the threat perception, he said.

