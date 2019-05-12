15-year-old girl dies after fire breaks out in building at Mumbai's Dadar Police Colony

A 15-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in Saitan Chowki police quarters in the premises of Mumbai's Dadar Police Colony on Sunday afternoon. The blaze erupted at around 1.40 pm.

Mumbai: The girl who died in a fire at a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West), is 15-year-old, not 10 as reported earlier. #Maharashtra https://t.co/ZBOeuWYZe9 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

According to reports, four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance rushed to the spot. Fire brigade officials have said that one person is trapped inside one of the rooms.

The incident occurred at Gokhale Road in a three-storey residential building, The Times of India reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per some reports, the fire spread across electric wiring. As this is a developing story, more details are awaited.

On 30 April, a fire broke out at a residential building in Navi Mumbai. The incident was reported from Sector 19 of the Airoli area.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.