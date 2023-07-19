15 people electrocuted, several injured in power transformer accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

“Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima facie it appears there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details,” said V Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand.

Officials said people injured due to electrocution are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.

“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a magisterial inquiry,” said Dhami.

