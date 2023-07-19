15 people electrocuted, several injured in power transformer accident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.
“Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima facie it appears there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details,” said V Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand.
“Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector & five home guards have died. Investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal the further details,” says Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V… pic.twitter.com/ucNI2tFzZq
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
Officials said people injured due to electrocution are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: People injured due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli are being air lifted to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter for treatment. So far 15 people have died in this incident. pic.twitter.com/IdE7cN1JtP
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, has ordered a judicial probe into the incident.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for Dehradun to visit the spot in Chamoli, where 15 people died due to electrocution at the under-construction Namami Gange project on the banks of the Alaknanda River. pic.twitter.com/udnsa6Re11
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
“It is a sad incident. District administration, police, and SDRF have reached the spot. The injured are being referred to higher centre and are being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh via helicopter. Orders have been given to conduct a magisterial inquiry,” said Dhami.
With inputs from agencies
