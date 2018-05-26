You are here:
15 Indian trekkers stranded near Mount Everest seek Sushma Swaraj's help

India IANS May 26, 2018 22:31:26 IST

Kathmandu: A total of 15 Indian nationals, stranded in Everest region for two days, Saturday sought intervention of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to evacuate them and she has asked Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri to look into the matter.

File image of Sushma Swaraj. AP

"Currently stranded in Lukla since two days, Nepal, with copter company looters refusing to evacuate us to Kathmandu unless we pay 600 dollars per head," surgeon Amit Thadhani said a tweet marked to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, noting they paid $200per head fare from Kathmandu to Lukla.

"Can you can you please help? We are about 15 Indians stranded in Lukla, Nepal waiting for evacuation. Local embassy contacted but no resolution yet," said Thadhani.

Bad weather has led many trekkers around that region to be stranded and due to rush, helicopter companies are overcharging the people.

Another stranded Indian national Sourav Ghosh tweeted: "Please help us to get out of here as we have been stranded for two days in Lukla Airport and helicopter operators are demanding insane amount of money for taking people out. Thanks a lot once again."

Situated at 2,860 metres, Lukla is known as "Gateway to Mt Everest" and has a small airport that is called one of the most dangerous in the world.

It is a popular destination for trekkers in the summer season as weather is cool but not that chilly.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 22:31 PM

