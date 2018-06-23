14 Indians on death row in UAE return to India after NGO pays 'blood money' to victims' relatives

As many as 15 Indians who were on death row in the UAE after being convicted in two murder cases have been saved and 14 of them have returned to the country, according to media reports. They were reportedly released after an NGO 'Sarbat Da Bhala Trust' paid blood money to the relatives of the victims.

Fourteen of them returned to India and were reunited with their families by SPS Oberoi, a businessman from Dubai, who runs the NGO, reported Hindustan Times. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Oberoi said that only one of the convicted Indians, Dharamvir Singh, is now left in the UAE and he too will return after his paperwork is completed, the report added.

Oberoi also said that five of the youths were facing capital punishment for the killing of Varinder Singh Chauhan (38) from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh in 2011. In another case, ten men were awarded given death penalty by an Al-Ain court in 2016 for the killing of Mohammad Farhan from Pakistan, according to The Times of India.

Oberoi has saved 93 Indians, mostly Punjabis, from the death sentence by paying blood money worth Rs 20 crore and by fighting their cases in the courts free of cost, the report added.