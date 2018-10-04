1,300 Indian tobacco firm staff party with 'Playboy Bunnies and burlesque dancers' on cruise, ruin stay for fellow passengers

An Australian cruise operator was forced to issue refunds to passengers who were a part of a luxury voyage in September after over 1,300 employees of Indian gutkha company Kamla Pasand turned their stay into a nightmare, according to several media reports.

Passengers aboard the Voyager of the Seas said the cruise turned into one big "buck's party" soon after the ship left the dock, according to a report in 9News.co.au. Unruly passengers gyrated with burlesque dancers, and women dressed in Playboy Bunny outfits, and spread across the pool area and bars, according to the report. Members of the firm, who were on the cruise for a conference, also took over the buffet, forcing the other passengers to limit themselves to other restaurants.

Reports quoted the operator Royal Carribean International as saying that they provided the guests with full refunds.

According to Fox News, Royal Caribbean said some guests complained about the group of Kamla Pasand employees after returning to Australia from the three-night cruise, which left Singapore on 6 September.

“We were able to quickly provide them with a satisfactory solution to their concerns. Royal Caribbean operates with the safety of our guests and crew as our highest priority. We are continuing to review this incident to ensure that our guest conduct policy is applied appropriately.”

A Royal Carribean spokesperson told The Telegraph the company is reviewing the incident. "While we have had a long history of successful group bookings in which all guests have enjoyed their cruise, we are looking into this incident, including all guest feedback to ensure our group booking policies are suitable and that our guest conduct policy is applied appropriately,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying, according to the report.