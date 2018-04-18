12-year-old mentally-challenged girl raped in Delhi, family receives WhatsApp video of crime; three arrested

New Delhi: A mentally-challenged minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth and two of his friends filmed the crime in the national capital, said a police officer on Tuesday, adding that all the accused have been arrested.

According to the police, accused Bunty and two of his friends were arrested on Monday night.

"Bunty has been booked for rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and his friends under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act for their involvement in the crime," the police officer said.

He said the incident took place on Friday and was reported to the police the next day after the family of survivor (12), saw the video clip on their WhatsApp.

The survivor stays with her family in Mangolpur Kalan of Rohini in west Delhi. The family was shocked to see the video and immediately informed the police about the incident, the officer said.

"Bunty, who is a neighbour of the survivor, on the day of crime took her to some places in good faith in the locality.

"Finally, he took the girl to a community center and at a secluded place committed the crime in front of two of his friends. The scene of crime was identified through the video they had made," the police officer said.

The survivor's family also alleged that the accused's family members were mounting pressure on them to withdraw the case.

"Accused Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have strong hold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurising us to leave Mangolpur Kalan locality," survivor's mother said.