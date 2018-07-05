Football world cup 2018

12-year-old dalit girl raped by six men for three days in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; investigations underway

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 13:29:09 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped for three days by six youths after being abducted by them in June from Kotwali police station area in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered on Wednesday against the six accused, five of them being minor, aged between 14 and 16 years, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said, adding that the sixth accused is still not identified.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said. All the accused are absconding.

Earlier on Wednesday, the victim along with her maternal grandmother had protested outside the district magistrate's office in Muzaffarnagar, demanding lodging of the complaint against the accused.

They claimed that police had refused to lodge the First Information Report (FIR).

According to the complaint lodged by victim's maternal grandmother, the girl was abducted by the accused in a car on 26 June when she was going to Kukra village in the district.

The girl's mother had died and she lived with her grandmother, police said.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 13:29 PM

