12 killed, one injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar after vehicle carrying Machail yatra pilgrims falls into Chenab

Twelve people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar after a vehicle, on the way to Machail yatra pilgrimage, fell into the Chenab in the Dool area, media reports said. The only survivor is a five-year-old baby who has been shifted to a hospital. Kishtwar SSP along with a team of police officers have reached the spot on Padder road.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid tweeted about the incident confirming the death of 12 pilgrims and survival of the child, Kashmir Observer reported.

11 dead bodies recovered from accident spot , injured 5 yr old baby shifted to hospital. https://t.co/mcITiQzFkD — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 21, 2018

ACCIDENT Again a tragic accident of Murati Eecco vehicle near Noos padyarna KISHTWAR. SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Kumar Gupta along with a team of officers is on spot rescue operation is going on, more detail will be shared shortly @spvaid @igpjmu @JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu pic.twitter.com/XAgXrgyhbi — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) August 21, 2018

This is the second accident in Kishtwar in two days. On Monday, five people were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The incident took place at Kulligad when huge boulders and debris suddenly came down from a hillock, trapping a mini-bus and a car plying on the Doda-Kishtwar road, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Kumar Gupta told PTI.

He said four persons were killed on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in hospital. The dead included a woman, Gupta said, adding that nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to different hospitals. Two of the pilgrims were on their way to Machail mata temple.

With inputs from PTI