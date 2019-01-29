12 dead after two cars collide at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh; Kamal Nath announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for families

Ujjain: Twelve people, including three children, died after two cars had a head-on collision at Ujjain's Ramgarh village late on Monday night.

While speaking to ANI, Ujjain Chief Superintendent of Police Rawat said, "Twelve people died after two cars collided in Ujjain. One person has sustained injuries. The investigation into the matter is underway."

The deceased have been identified as the residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a wedding in Nagda.

While expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced compensation of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased killed in the accident.

In addition, he also announced free treatment for the injured.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.