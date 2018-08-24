11-year-old girl sexually assaulted by masked youth in Delhi's Rangpuri Pahad; 15 men suspected of crime detained for inquiry

New Delhi: A minor girl, who had gone to relieve herself, has been sexually assaulted by an unknown masked youth in the national capital, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, said the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night when the victim, 11, had gone to answer the call of nature near her residence in Rangpuri Pahad area of South Delhi.

The youth allegedly violated her after dragging her to a secluded place.

"The accused also strangulated her in a bid to wipe out the evidence. When the victim fell unconscious, he dumped her in a pit," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devendra Arya said.

The victim was spotted by some passers-by who informed her father. Later, she was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where she underwent a surgery, the officer said.

"On the basis of description given by the victim, we have detained 15 local youths and are questioning them to identify the culprit," Arya added.