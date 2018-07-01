11 of a family found dead in a house in Delhi's Burari area; police suspects suicide, but probe still underway

Eleven members of a family, including seven women, were found dead in north Delhi's Burari on Sunday morning. The Delhi Police has sent a team to the spot, and an investigation is underway.

The police is investigating the case from all possible angles, Joint Commissioner of Police, Delhi, told ANI.

#LatestVisuals from Delhi's Burari where bodies of 7 women and 4 men have been found at a house; Police present at the spot, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/2MukQxi8az — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

Ten bodies were found blind-folded and hanging in the house, while the body of a 75-year-old woman was found on the floor, the police told PTI.

The family was into plywood business and they were staying in the locality for the last 20 years, the locals said. One of the neighbours, according to NDTV, went to check in on the family when their shop did not open till 7.30 am on Sunday and found the bodies. He alerted the other neighbours and informed the police.

The police suspects a case of mass suicide based on their initial investigation, TimesNow reported.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari visited Burari later in the day.

With inputs from PTI