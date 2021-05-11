11 die in Tirupati due to lag in oxygen supply; Andhra govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation
There was a five-minute lag in reloading liquid medical oxygen, which caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan had said
Eleven COVID-19 patients died due to a problem with oxygen supply inside the ICU in Ruia hospital late on Monday night. The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of these COVID-19 patients, who died at the government-run Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this during a videoconference with district Collectors. There was a five-minute lag in reloading liquid medical oxygen, which caused the pressure to drop, resulting in the deaths, Chittoor district Collector M Hari Narayanan had said.
Meanwhile, a team of engineers from the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy visited Ruia Hospital to inspect the oxygen supply system and suggest corrective measures, if any.
All opposition parties came down heavily on the state government, squarely blaming it for causing the death of 11 COVID-19 patients. They called the deaths "government murders" and demanded that the Chief Minister step down if he could not protect people's lives.
Chittoor district collector however said, "The oxygen supply was restored within five minutes and everything is now normal. Because of this we could prevent more casualties."
About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients. The collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place. In all, about 700 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the ICU and oxygen beds in Ruia while another 300 were in normal wards.
Meanwhile, the chief minister spoke to the district collector and directed that a detailed investigation be conducted into the incident. Jagan directed the officials to ensure that such incidents did not recur.
With inputs from PTI
also read
India sees record single-day spike of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 deaths
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 1,79,97,267 while the toll crossed two lakh
COVID-19 restrictions: Find out which state is under lockdown and for how long
While Kerala entered a 15-day COVID-19-induced lockdown from today, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have decided to impose similar stricter restrictions from 10 to 24 May to curb the spread of the coronavirus
COVID-19 and small businesses: An industry crippled by the first wave is in crying need of help in the second
When the second wave of COVID-19 is threatening to wipe out large masses or render ineffective huge tracts of India's economic landscape, there is not a sign or semblance of a financial assistance package