102 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Narendra Modi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal pay tribute to martyrs

General Dyer entered the premises of Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh and ordered the British Army to open fire on innocent civilians

British Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered the shooting at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh 102 years ago, in which 35 Indians had died, as per British figures. In 1919, Indians had gathered there to celebrate Baisakhi peacefully, although such gatherings were banned by the British regime and harsh punishments were given.

To disperse the crowds, General Dyer entered the premises and ordered the British Army to open fire on innocent civilians. No prior warning was given, nor a chance was given for people to save their lives. The firing continued for more than 10 minutes. Although the official number was 350, the Congress party had claimed that more than 1,000 Indians were martyred.

Praying tributes to the people who lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.”

Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

The Congress Party also remembered the sacrifice, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the massacre a “tragic incident that will always serve to remind us of the price the country paid for its freedom”.

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार ब्रिटिश राज की क्रूरता का कभी न मिटने वाला दस्तावेज है। कांग्रेस परिवार उस नरसंहार के शहीदों की शहादत को नमन करता है। इस नरंसहार ने आजादी की लड़ाई को कमजोर नहीं किया, बल्कि जान फूंकने का काम किया। pic.twitter.com/VEtqdIDxPq — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2021

Remembering those who sacrificed their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. The tragic incident will always serve to remind us of the price the country paid for its freedom.#JallianwalaBaghMassacre pic.twitter.com/QJs1Yyz29R — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 13, 2021

Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were among those who also paid tribute to Martyrs.

I join my fellow Punjabis in paying homage to the valiant #JallianwalaBagh Martyrs who changed the course of India’s freedom struggle with their supreme sacrifice. This unparalleled act of tyranny also reminds us of the power of courage in the face of oppression. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xM6wQhv1bx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2021

My humble tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives in #JallianwalaBagh this day in 1919. A grateful nation remains forever indebted to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for India's independence. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 13, 2021

Heartfelt tribute to the brave Indians who took the bullets during the #JallianwalaBaghMassacre. On this day in 1919, General Dyer ordered cold blooded killings of innocents in Amritsar's #JallianwalaBagh. The entire nation remembers the bravery and sacrifice of those died. pic.twitter.com/O08QXcYhva — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 13, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “humble tributes to the brave martyrs”. Other notable names who paid tributes to the victims are cricketer Ishant Sharma and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

My humble tributes to the brave martyrs who were massacred in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. No matter how many years pass, the pain that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre inflicted in the hearts of every Indian will always remain the same. #JallianwalaBagh — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 13, 2021

April 13, 1919 - The day that will never be forgotten! Let's never forget the martyrs' who lost their lives at the #JallianwalaBagh Massacre, 102 years ago. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten! Jai Hind!🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/SsqUI0kJ7S — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 13, 2021

Two years later, remain unbowed but salute the martyrs. My article in the 2019 tweet remains a standing reproach for the lack of a proper apology by the moral heirs of the perpetrators. #JallianwalaBagh https://t.co/V1RuRHNU8O — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 13, 2021

After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, General Dyer was removed from his post. Back in Britain, he got support from the British people and was awarded a handsome amount as compensation. He died on 23 July, 1927.