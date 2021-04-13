India

102 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Narendra Modi, Harsimrat Kaur Badal pay tribute to martyrs

General Dyer entered the premises of Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh and ordered the British Army to open fire on innocent civilians

File image of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Image courtesy: Wikimedia Common

British Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered the shooting at Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh 102 years ago, in which 35 Indians had died, as per British figures. In 1919, Indians had gathered there to celebrate Baisakhi peacefully, although such gatherings were banned by the British regime and harsh punishments were given.

To disperse the crowds, General Dyer entered the premises and ordered the British Army to open fire on innocent civilians. No prior warning was given, nor a chance was given for people to save their lives. The firing continued for more than 10 minutes. Although the official number was 350, the Congress party had claimed that more than 1,000 Indians were martyred.

Praying tributes to the people who lost their lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.”

The Congress Party also remembered the sacrifice, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the massacre a “tragic incident that will always serve to remind us of the price the country paid for its freedom”.

Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu were among those who also paid tribute to Martyrs.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “humble tributes to the brave martyrs”. Other notable names who paid tributes to the victims are cricketer Ishant Sharma and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

After the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, General Dyer was removed from his post. Back in Britain, he got support from the British people and was awarded a handsome amount as compensation. He died on 23 July, 1927.

