1,000 Telangana farmers to file nominations against KCR's daughter in protest against TRS govt apathy

Karimnagar: About 1,000 farmers are allegedly planning to file nominations from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha, to protest the alleged failure of the ruling TRS to ensure minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar (sorghum) produce.

About 40 nomination forms were taken by various individuals, including farmers on Monday, the first day of filing nominations, official sources said.

Some farmers said they have decided to file nominations to express their protest as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi had failed to ensure MSP for their produce.

Turmeric and red jowar farmers in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts in Telangana have been agitating for higher MSP for the last three weeks.

The nomination fee for each contesting candidate for Lok Sabha is Rs 25,000.

