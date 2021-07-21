1,000 kg fish, 250 kg sweets,10 goats; Andhra man's gift to newlywed daughter makes headlines

Ashada Masam is a holy month in Telugu tradition. During this time or month, the new bride receives a lot of gifts from her parents

A man from Andhra Pradesh has made headlines after he gifted his newly married daughter huge quantities of fish, vegetables, pickles, sweets, and lots more during Ashada Masam.

The Ashada Masam is a holy month in Telugu tradition. It is also a significant month for the newlyweds. According to traditional values and beliefs, during this time or month, the new bride receives a lot of gifts from her parents.

During these days, the bride’s family makes sure to leave no stone unturned in providing and making their daughter happy with everything possible as the newlywed daughter embarks on a new journey in life.

The man, identified as Battula Balarama Krishna, is a prominent businessman from Rajahmundry. As a token of love and appreciation, he sent 1,000 kg fish, 1,000 kg vegetables, 250 kg grocery items, 250 kg prawns, 250 jars of pickles, 250 kg sweets, 50 chicken, 10 goats to his daughter’s residence which is in Yanam, a small town in Puducherry.

Reports stated that when the truck full of gifts arrived at Pratyusha’s in-laws’ house everyone was shocked and stunned to see the heap of gifts.

For the unversed, Ashada Masam is a holy month that is most followed in Telugu traditions. Newly married brides apply henna on their hands as a belief that the colour will indicate the amount of love the girl will receive from her husband and in-laws in her new home.