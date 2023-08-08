‘100-200 could not even kill 10-20? Way you burned vehicles, you could have killed 1o-20’: New Nuh audio surfaces

New evidence has emerged in connection with the disturbing episode of violence that unfolded in Nuh, Haryana on the 31st of July.

An audio recording has surfaced, capturing an individual attempting to incite members of the Muslim community.

The speaker can be heard urging for action within the Singar Shiv temple, estimating a gathering of 100-200 individuals and suggesting that at least 10-20 killed.

The audio presents a dual conversation, indicating multiple voices engaged in the discourse.

The audio originally recorded in Hindi captures a voice saying, “Dear friend, is Mewat a place for the weak-hearted? With a gathering of 100-200, could not even 10-20 be killed? The way, you burned the vehicles, you could have killed at least 1o-20 people. All individuals present are urged to gather at the Singar temple. Today you have an opportunity… Consider it! Even if 10-20 individuals are killed, an equivalent number will be ready to fight against you. Seize this day to assert yourself. Just don’t restrict forwarding this message to a maximum number of groups, you can. Share this so much that it reaches as far as Saudi Arabia.”

Sources have revealed that the Nuh police department has acquired this audio recording.

According to source-based reports, the individual responsible for the recorded voice, as well as the WhatsApp group that shared this audio, have been successfully identified.

This audio was obtained through social media channels and Firstpost could not verify the authenticity of it.

Reports on the audio, however qouted PRO Krishna Kumar of Nuh Police stating that the audio is now an integral part of the ongoing investigation into the riot incident.

Apart from this, police sources revealed that approximately 40 similar voice recordings have been procured by law enforcement, all of which played a role in fomenting the violence.

As of now, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Those associated with the recorded voices and the respective groups in which these recordings were disseminated are also being probed.

The Nuh violence originated on July 31st when Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised the Brajmandal Yatra.

The procession commenced from Nuh’s Nalheshwar temple and was scheduled to culminate at the Shiva temple in Singar village, passing through Firozpur Jhirka.

Situated 45 kilometers away from Nuh, the Shiva temple in Singar village experienced violent disturbances following this audio’s circulation, with stone pelting incidents.

Law enforcement officials posit that if the violence had been spontaneous, its impact would have been localized to Nuh. However, the presence of this audio points towards a premeditated conspiracy underlying the Nuh riots.