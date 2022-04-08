10-year-old Manipur girl who attended class with younger sibling in lap gets minister's support
In the picture, the class 4 student was seen babysitting her younger sister in her lap as she attended her class in which looked like a school
Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh on Wednesday met 10-year-old Meiningsinliu Pamei after her photo of holding her sibling in her lap went viral on social media. In the picture, the class 4 student was seen babysitting her younger sister in her lap as she attended her class in which looked like a school.
Tweeting about the incident, the minister wrote that the girl’s dedication for education left him amazed. He also promised to take care of the little girl's education expenses.
https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1510245692257697794
In order to support the girl, Biswajit Singh contacted the child's relatives and asked them to bring her to Imphal for a meeting with him. He spoke to her family and promised to personally take care of her education until she graduates, adding that he was proud of her dedication.
https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1510245695504084995
According to news agency IANS, the girl studies at the Dailong Primary School in Manipur's Tamenglong district.
In a video of the interaction between the minister and Pamei’s family, shared by The Indian Express, the Manipur minister for State Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology is seen asking the girl her name. He also makes her sit next to him and interacts with her family.
The minister also took to Twitter and shared a few images from his meeting with the brave girl's family.
https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1511670237850075136
Social media users lauded the minister's initiative to help the girl and appreciated his noble work of helping the needy. One user praised the power of social media and wrote how a picture of the girl led to a generous soul supporting her. While, another user said that such dedicated children leave everyone speechless. The user added that he is proud of the country which keeps giving the society such strong children who are the reason of this nation's might.
also read
Sajibu Nongma Panba: Share these wishes and messages with your loved ones on the occasion
Sajibu Nongma Panba denotes the start of the new year and strengthens feelings of love and brotherhood among the community
Meet Muktamani Devi, Manipur entrepreneur who recently got Padma Shri for her shoe-knitting business
"Padma Shri has encouraged me to do better, provide employment to more people, and improve the quality of my products," Muktamani Devi says with a smile.
Manipur: 'AFSPA repeal goal may be achieved soon', Chief Minister Biren Singh tells CNN-News18
In his first interview after taking charge as the chief minister once again, he also rejected reports of a tussle within the state BJP unit for the post before he was picked