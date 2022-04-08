10-year-old Manipur girl who attended class with younger sibling in lap gets minister's support

In the picture, the class 4 student was seen babysitting her younger sister in her lap as she attended her class in which looked like a school

Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh on Wednesday met 10-year-old Meiningsinliu Pamei after her photo of holding her sibling in her lap went viral on social media. In the picture, the class 4 student was seen babysitting her younger sister in her lap as she attended her class in which looked like a school.

Tweeting about the incident, the minister wrote that the girl’s dedication for education left him amazed. He also promised to take care of the little girl's education expenses.

https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1510245692257697794

In order to support the girl, Biswajit Singh contacted the child's relatives and asked them to bring her to Imphal for a meeting with him. He spoke to her family and promised to personally take care of her education until she graduates, adding that he was proud of her dedication.

https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1510245695504084995

According to news agency IANS, the girl studies at the Dailong Primary School in Manipur's Tamenglong district.

In a video of the interaction between the minister and Pamei’s family, shared by The Indian Express, the Manipur minister for State Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology is seen asking the girl her name. He also makes her sit next to him and interacts with her family.

The minister also took to Twitter and shared a few images from his meeting with the brave girl's family.

https://twitter.com/BiswajitThongam/status/1511670237850075136

Social media users lauded the minister's initiative to help the girl and appreciated his noble work of helping the needy. One user praised the power of social media and wrote how a picture of the girl led to a generous soul supporting her. While, another user said that such dedicated children leave everyone speechless. The user added that he is proud of the country which keeps giving the society such strong children who are the reason of this nation's might.