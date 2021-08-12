Anisha Patil is the daughter of Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, a BJP member and Member of Parliament from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

For 10-year-old Anisha Patil, 11 August was a dream come true.

Anisha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Patil is the daughter of Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, a BJP member and Member of Parliament from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. She is the granddaughter of senior Maharashtra BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

Patil had been requesting her father to take her along to Delhi to meet Modi. However, her father explained that it was a tough task. He added that the prime minister was very busy and would not be able to give her an appointment.

Wearied by the continued refusals, Patil still did not give up hope of meeting Modi. She then logged on to her father’s computer and sent an email to the prime minister.

“She introduced herself, adding that "I want to really come and meet you". Soon, she received a reply from the prime minister, asking her to come soon. The little girl’s joy knew no limits as she read the words “Daud ke chali aao beta (please hurry)”.

The prime minister met with the Vikhe family on 11 August. Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil shared pictures of the meeting, adding that the Modi interacted with the whole family. The pictures also show the prime minister interacting with the little girl.

पंतप्रधान आदरणीय श्री. नरेंद्रजी मोदी यांची आज दिल्ली येथे सहकुटुंब भेट घेतली.कोविड काळात सरकारने केलेल्या विविध उपाययोजना आणि कोविड प्रतिबंधात्मक लसीकरणाबद्दल त्यांचे यावेळी आभार मानले. सदर भेटीदरम्यान पंतप्रधान मोदीजींनी माझी मुलगी कु. अनिषा सोबतही दिलखुलासपणे संवाद साधला. pic.twitter.com/V9XIXwSmPq — Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil (@drsujayvikhe) August 11, 2021

Young Patil was awestruck on meeting Modi. The two conversed for around ten minutes on various topics. The topics under discussion included sports, personal interests, and studies.

The young girl was full of curiosity and joy as she talked. The prime minister patiently handled her questions, leaving the girl happy.