You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

12 students injured after mysterious blast at school in Kashmir's Pulwama; police trying to ascertain nature of explosion

India FP Staff Feb 13, 2019 16:08:34 IST

At least 12 students have sustained injuries in a mysterious blast that took place at a private school in Narbal area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported so far and police is trying to ascertain the nature of the blast. The explosion took place around 2.30 pm. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The injured students have been admitted to a hospital. ANI

The injured students have been admitted to a hospital. ANI

Jawed Ahmed, teacher at the private school told ANI, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I cannot say how many students were injured."

Those injured have been shifted to the PHC Kakpora hospital for treatment.

The school has been identified as Falahi-i-Milat at Narbal. Almost all schools in the state remain closed for winter vacations at this time of the year. So it is not known whether the institute was open or special classes were being held for the students.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 16:08:34 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores