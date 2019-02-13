12 students injured after mysterious blast at school in Kashmir's Pulwama; police trying to ascertain nature of explosion

At least 12 students have sustained injuries in a mysterious blast that took place at a private school in Narbal area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir on Wednesday. No casualty has been reported so far and police is trying to ascertain the nature of the blast. The explosion took place around 2.30 pm. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Jawed Ahmed, teacher at the private school told ANI, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I cannot say how many students were injured."

Those injured have been shifted to the PHC Kakpora hospital for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir: Explosion in a school in Pulwama. Injured students shifted to hospital. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/TFB550vvlR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2019

The school has been identified as Falahi-i-Milat at Narbal. Almost all schools in the state remain closed for winter vacations at this time of the year. So it is not known whether the institute was open or special classes were being held for the students.

