10 injured after clashes erupt between youth Congress workers, local police in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Shimla: At least ten persons including three cops were injured in a clash between youth Congress workers and local police outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday.

The Congress workers led by state president Munish Thakur took out a protest march against the "deteriorating" law and order situation and increasing drug menace in the hill-state, eyewitnesses said.

Upon reaching the state assembly, where the second day of the monsoon session was on, the crowd allegedly pelted stones at the police in which at least three personnel including an additional SP were injured, eyewitnesses added.

The police first used water canon to disperse the crowd but later resorted to lathi-charge in which seven protestors were injured, they said.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said the exact number of injured people was being confirmed.