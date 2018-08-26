10 feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad's Odhav area; NDRF teams deployed for rescue operations

A building collapsed in Ahmedabad's Odhav area on Sunday night, leaving several feared trapped and injured. Initial reports said 10 people were trapped under the debris of the four-storey building, and two were rescued.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deployed from Gandhinagar, have reached the spot. Residents were allotted houses in the building under the Economically Weaker Section Housing Scheme in 1991, News18 reported.

Teams of the civic body, Gujarat government, NDRF and fire brigade are carrying out the rescue operations, state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja was quoted as saying by ANI. He gave his assurance that all necessary equipment will be provided to rescue those trapped in the debris of the collapsed structure.

There were 32 flats in the building that collapsed. Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt told the news agency that a notice had been issued to the building and people had vacated the flats. Authorities have to ascertain how the residents entered the premises on Sunday, he added.