1 killed, several injured in grenade attack in Assam's Sibsagar; involvement of ULFA(I) militants suspected

Guwahati: Suspected ULFA(I) militants carried out a grenade attack, killing one person and injuring several others, in Assam's Sibsagar district on Thursday evening, police said.

The grenade exploded at a hardware shop in the district's Demow area, the police said, adding that the owner of the shop was critically injured in the blast. The deceased was yet to be identified, a police officer said.

Several others were injured in the explosion that was suspected to be the handiwork of ULFA (Independent) militants, the police officer said.

Senior police officials went to the spot immediately after the explosion.