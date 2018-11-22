You are here:
1 killed, several injured in grenade attack in Assam's Sibsagar; involvement of ULFA(I) militants suspected

India Press Trust of India Nov 22, 2018 21:14:25 IST

Guwahati: Suspected ULFA(I) militants carried out a grenade attack, killing one person and injuring several others, in Assam's Sibsagar district on Thursday evening, police said.

File image of Assam Police. Reuters

The grenade exploded at a hardware shop in the district's Demow area, the police said, adding that the owner of the shop was critically injured in the blast. The deceased was yet to be identified, a police officer said.

Several others were injured in the explosion that was suspected to be the handiwork of ULFA (Independent) militants, the police officer said.

Senior police officials went to the spot immediately after the explosion.


