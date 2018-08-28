1 dead, 25 in serious condition in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after govt hospital administers injections with single syringe

One person has died and 25 others are in serious condition at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district after they were all given injections using a single syringe on Monday, forcing the institution to announce that there will be a thorough probe into the incident.

Fifty-two-year-old Imtat Singh, who is a cousin of district vice president Sarnam Singh Rajput, died five to seven minutes after being given the injection, Dainik Bhaskar reported. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning due to a fever.

The 25 other patients comprised people who also had fevers, as well as some who were injured in an accident. They began trembling and complaining of anxiety after being given the injection. As the word spread, several other patients who were admitted to the medical ward fled in panic.

According to a News18 report, the kin of the deceased alleged that the administration of a wrong injection led to his death. Sarnam complained about Imtat's death at a nearby police station and demanded to register a case against the concerned doctor and nurse.

Dismissing the allegations, hospital authorities claimed that the syringe which was used on the patients had not expired. However, an enquiry into the matter has been ordered, a senior surgeon said.

The Kotwali police said that Singh's body has been sent for an autopsy and investigation into the matter is underway.