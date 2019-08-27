How to use Landmarker feature of Snapchat on your phone

The Landmarker feature of Snapchat's Lens Studio 2.0 was launched back in April this year. This feature is basically a new type of Snapchat lens which employs augmented reality (AR) to animate some of the world’s most famous monuments. The lenses in this feature were designed by Snapchat users.

All you got to do is point the camera at the monument and once the monument is recognised by Snapchat, the associated filter shows up.

Previously, the Landmarker feature included monuments such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Flatiron building in New York, the US Capitol building in Washington, Buckingham Palace in London and so on. Now, even Indian users will be able to use this feature thanks to the addition of two Indian monuments — the Gateway of India in Mumbai and Taj Mahal in Agra.

If you are wondering how to try out this cool feature on your phone, here are the simple steps on how you can activate it on your smartphone.

How to activate Landmarker feature of Snapchat

Step 1: Open Snapchat on your phone

Step 2: Tap on the "Landmarker" filter from the options of filters given at the bottom of your screen

Step 3: Point it at the monument like the recently added Taj Mahal or Gateway of India

Step 4: It will show you the concerned AR filter for the monument

These filters are applicable for 16 monuments that include Galata Tower, Tower Bridge, Statue of Liberty and many more.