Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The forthcoming American action comedy Bullet Train, with a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, is being directed by David Leitch. It is based on Ktar Isaka's Maria Beetle, a Japanese book that was translated into English as Bullet Train. In addition to Sandra Bullock and Michael Shannon, the movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Michael Shannon.

Another look of the much-anticipated Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train is out now. But this time, the posters for each character depict their personality traits while also transporting you straight to Japan to embark on this exciting adventure!

An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, Bullet Train (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train!

