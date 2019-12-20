Yoga for Sex Part 3: 5 asanas that can boost stamina, help men last longer during sex

Editor's Note: This story is the third in a three-part series on yoga for sex. The first part talks about asanas that can improve sex for both men and women, and the second lays out asanas for women that can vastly improve their sexual experience.

Gentlemen: do want to get better at sex? Or do you think you’re already pretty amazing at it? If it’s the latter, there's a change you might be mistaken. The National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior by Indiana University's Center for Sexual Health Promotion claims that about 85 percent of men reported their partner had an orgasm the last time they had sex; this is in contrast to the 64 percent of women that reported having an orgasm the last time they had sex.

That's not to mention the ‘orgasm gap’ — the percentage of women who orgasm during sex (39 percent) versus the percentage of men who orgasm (91 percent) — points to this fact. And other studies show that 60 percent to 80 percent of women fake orgasms. All of this is evidence that men could use some help between the sheets. Or, if you still don’t believe us, you could just ask any lady friend of yours.

But don't fear, for yoga is here — and some asanas more than others can work their magic over time to improve your stamina, control and one's sexual experience in general. Scientific studies on the benefits of yoga for sex are still in their nascency, but the few studies that have been done are promising. Research has already demonstrated that yoga can help alleviate premature ejaculation, and more generally, improve sexual function in men. So here's a selection of asanas that will help improve your stamina, tone your glutes, and strengthen your core, pelvic floor and lower abdomen. Make these asanas a part of your daily morning routine. But most importantly, remember that sex begins with the muscle between your ears — the brain. And yoga is so very good for your brain. Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose) A strong core and muscles in your pelvic floor is necessary for almost any sex position in which you will be the one doing the thrusting, especially those where you will be on top. Kumbakhasana, or the plank pose, is perfect to strengthen both. Here’s the how-to: Come down on your all-fours.

Slowly lift your knees up, keeping your arms straight, until your body is in a straight line - head to heel.

Ensure that your core is engaged.

Keep breathing. Do not hold your breath.

Keep your gaze focused on the mat, between your hands.

Hold kumbakhasana for as long as you feel comfortable. Try to build up to 1 minute over time. Naukasana (Boat pose) Along with a strong core and lower back, a strong lower abdomen is also important for being good at doing the deed, and for lasting longer no matter what position you choose. Naukasana is particularly good for strengthening your entire abdomen, and the core. Here’s how to do this wonderful asana: Sit on the mat. Keep your legs together and place your arms beside your body. Your palms should be facing down.

Now breathe in and rock back just a little so that your upper body is not perpendicular to the floor.

Breathe out, and lift your legs off the mat until you’ve made a “V” with your body.

Lift your arms, stretching them out so that you’ve made an inverted “A” with your body. Don’t hold your legs.

Engage your core and let it do all the work. Be careful not to transfer the load to your back. If you do this properly, you will find that you’re able to balance comfortably.

Hold the position for a few seconds, taking it up to 30 secs over time.

Breathe in as you come back to the starting position.

Repeat as many times you’re comfortable, going up to three to four times. Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana (Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose) This asana will make your core and glutes strong, and legs stronger. This is a must if you want to do any standing poses in which you hold your partner. The how-to: Place your mat 2 feet from a wall, or no more than 6 inches from your arm stretched out to your side.

Stand in the middle of your mat, with the wall to your left.

Place your hands on your waist.

Breath in and lift your right leg, until you can grab the big toe with your right hand. If possible, keep your leg straight.

Try to balance in this position. If you can’t, practice this position until you’re able to balance and then move on to the next step.

When you feel in control, rotate your right leg to the right. Try to keep the legs straight.

Turn your head left and look over your left shoulder.

Pro tip: pick a point on the wall and fix your gaze on it. This will help you balance.

Hold this pose for as long as you can, or up to 30 seconds.

Reverse the steps to come back to the starting position.

Switch legs and repeat. Virbhadrasana 1 (Warrior Pose 1) This asana will make your glutes and legs strong. Any time you’ll go for a sex position which will require leg strength, you’ll be thankful you regularly practice Virbhadrasana 1. There are other variations of this asana that are more advanced than this, but this is a good one to begin with: Stand up straight at the front of your mat. Breathe. Relax.

Turn to your right and spread your feet 3 to 4 feet apart.

Now twist your torso so that your you’re facing the opposite end of the mat

Raise your arms overhead and join your palms in namaskar mudra.

Bend your right knee so that your leg forms a right angle.

Now tilt your head back so that you can gaze at the tip of your fingers.

Hold this position for at least 30 seconds.

Do the steps in reverse to return to the starting position.

Now repeat on the other side. Setubandhasana (Bridge pose) If you want to have sex for a long time, or very frequently, you will need a strong lower back. While a single asana is not sufficient to make your lower back strong, setubandhasana is probably one of the best for it. Read our story “Seven yoga poses for strengthening the lower back” for directions on how to do setubandhasana, and for a full set of asanas that will make your back atlas-strong. Remember to end your practice with savasana (corpse pose) and to do your yoga practice under the guidance of a teacher you trust. To learn more about yoga and its benefits, please visit our section on Yoga. Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

