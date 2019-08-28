Seven yoga poses for strengthening the lower back

Our bodies weren’t made for sitting all day. And yet most of us spend more than eight hours daily glued to our chairs. No wonder lower back pain is one of the most common work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) in India and around the world - on October 2015, a meta-review of 28 studies found that globally 4.2% people aged 24-39 had chronic lower back pain. The percentage increased to 19.6% on expanding the age range to 20-59 years.

Physical exercise can help to strengthen the lower back muscles and improve the overall quality of life. Yoga asanas don’t require any equipment. Just a mat and a few minutes of your time are enough to get you started on the path to healthier living, though it is advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained and experienced yoga teacher.

Try these seven poses to strengthen the lower back:

Bridge pose:

Lie down on your back on a flat surface

Bend your knees and plant your feet firmly on the floor

Keep your arms straight on the floor alongside the body

Now, raise your body - start by lifting the buttocks and then the back off the floor

Keep your weight balanced on your feet and shoulders. Make sure your shoulders and arms stay on the floor throughout

Stay in this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute

Gently return to the starting position

Extended triangle pose:

Stand straight with your legs 3-4 feet apart

Raise your arms parallel to the floor, to make a 'T' with your body

Now point the right toe forward and turn your left toe towards your left

Keeping your arms straight, bend sideways from the waist till your left hand touches your left foot

Stay in this position for 30 seconds

Return to the starting position and repeat on the right

Do three to five repetitions

Locust pose:

Lie down on your stomach on a flat, soft surface

Keep your arms next to your body

Now, breathe out and lift your torso and head

At the same time, lift your legs up - your thighs should come off the floor slightly

Balance your weight on the pelvis. Hold this position for 20 seconds

Come back to the starting position

Repeat four to five times

Upward facing dog:

Lie down on a flat surface

Keep your feet hip-width apart

Place your palms next to your shoulders

Breathe in and slowly lift your torso off the floor

All your body weight should be on your feet and palms

Stay in this position for 30 seconds

Come back to starting position

Repeat five times

Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:

Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Your back should be straight

Gently bend your knees

Now, drop your left knee on the floor and bring your left foot close to the right hip

Twist your waist and place your left elbow against the outer part of your right knee

Use the left elbow to push against the right knee and twist more. Turn your head to look back

Come back to the starting position

Repeat on the other side

Do five repetitions on each side

Bow pose:

This is the most intense pose in this workout series and should be done last.

Lie down on your stomach

Bend your knees. Now, firmly hold your ankles with your hands

Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs off the floor

Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do three to five repetitions, depending on your strength, agility

Seated forward bend pose:

Sit on the mat with your legs extended in front of you, feet together

Breathe in and lift your arms straight overhead

Breathe out and bend forward till your stomach is resting on your thighs. Point the toes towards your torso and hold your feet. If this is not possible, hold your ankles

Stay in this position for 30 seconds

Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Do three to five repetitions

End your session with shavasana, or the sleeping pose: lie down on your back, feet apart. Relax your arms, legs and neck. Close your eyes. Now, think about releasing the tension from your head, shoulders, back, thighs and arms. Stay in this position for three to five minutes. Feel free to stay longer, if you wish. Turn to your right side. Get up gently, and sit cross-legged. Gently open your eyes.

