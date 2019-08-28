Seven yoga poses for strengthening the lower back
Our bodies weren’t made for sitting all day. And yet most of us spend more than eight hours daily glued to our chairs. No wonder lower back pain is one of the most common work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) in India and around the world - on October 2015, a meta-review of 28 studies found that globally 4.2% people aged 24-39 had chronic lower back pain. The percentage increased to 19.6% on expanding the age range to 20-59 years.
Physical exercise can help to strengthen the lower back muscles and improve the overall quality of life. Yoga asanas don’t require any equipment. Just a mat and a few minutes of your time are enough to get you started on the path to healthier living, though it is advisable to start your yoga practice with a trained and experienced yoga teacher.
Try these seven poses to strengthen the lower back:
Bridge pose:
- Lie down on your back on a flat surface
- Bend your knees and plant your feet firmly on the floor
- Keep your arms straight on the floor alongside the body
- Now, raise your body - start by lifting the buttocks and then the back off the floor
- Keep your weight balanced on your feet and shoulders. Make sure your shoulders and arms stay on the floor throughout
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds to 1 minute
- Gently return to the starting position
Extended triangle pose:
- Stand straight with your legs 3-4 feet apart
- Raise your arms parallel to the floor, to make a 'T' with your body
- Now point the right toe forward and turn your left toe towards your left
- Keeping your arms straight, bend sideways from the waist till your left hand touches your left foot
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds
- Return to the starting position and repeat on the right
- Do three to five repetitions
Locust pose:
- Lie down on your stomach on a flat, soft surface
- Keep your arms next to your body
- Now, breathe out and lift your torso and head
- At the same time, lift your legs up - your thighs should come off the floor slightly
- Balance your weight on the pelvis. Hold this position for 20 seconds
- Come back to the starting position
- Repeat four to five times
Upward facing dog:
- Lie down on a flat surface
- Keep your feet hip-width apart
- Place your palms next to your shoulders
- Breathe in and slowly lift your torso off the floor
- All your body weight should be on your feet and palms
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds
- Come back to starting position
- Repeat five times
Half Lord of the Fishes Pose:
- Sit with your legs extended in front of you. Your back should be straight
- Gently bend your knees
- Now, drop your left knee on the floor and bring your left foot close to the right hip
- Twist your waist and place your left elbow against the outer part of your right knee
- Use the left elbow to push against the right knee and twist more. Turn your head to look back
- Come back to the starting position
- Repeat on the other side
- Do five repetitions on each side
Bow pose:
This is the most intense pose in this workout series and should be done last.
- Lie down on your stomach
- Bend your knees. Now, firmly hold your ankles with your hands
- Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs off the floor
- Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds
- Breathe out and come back to the starting position
- Do three to five repetitions, depending on your strength, agility
Seated forward bend pose:
- Sit on the mat with your legs extended in front of you, feet together
- Breathe in and lift your arms straight overhead
- Breathe out and bend forward till your stomach is resting on your thighs. Point the toes towards your torso and hold your feet. If this is not possible, hold your ankles
- Stay in this position for 30 seconds
- Breathe out and come back to the starting position
- Do three to five repetitions
End your session with shavasana, or the sleeping pose: lie down on your back, feet apart. Relax your arms, legs and neck. Close your eyes. Now, think about releasing the tension from your head, shoulders, back, thighs and arms. Stay in this position for three to five minutes. Feel free to stay longer, if you wish. Turn to your right side. Get up gently, and sit cross-legged. Gently open your eyes.
