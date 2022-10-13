World Thrombosis Day: Are old people more at risk of it? What are remedies?

A serious disorder known as thrombosis occurs when a clot forms inside a blood vessel, an artery or vein. These fatal clots develop inside the blood vessels of the heart and may stop the flow of blood. They can also break free and go elsewhere in the body, and if a clot lands itself in a vital organ like your brain or lungs, it could result in life-threatening situations.

There are two types of thrombosis:

1. Arterial thrombosis: Arterial thrombosis is a condition that affects the blood vessels that transport blood from the heart to the rest of the body. The most frequent reason for heart attacks and strokes is arterial thrombosis.

2. Venous thrombosis: It is that type of thrombosis that develops in the veins, which are the blood vessels that transport the blood back to the heart from the body.

Impact of thrombosis

The blood clots that occur due to thrombosis can affect the body in several ways.

• Deep vein thrombosis: A blood clot in a deep vein, typically in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis, is known as a deep vein thrombosis (DVT). It can block a vein and cause damage to the leg.

• Pulmonary embolism: When DVT breaks and goes to the lungs through the bloodstream, it may result in a pulmonary embolism. It can harm the lungs and limit the amount of oxygen that reaches the other organs.

• Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis: A very uncommon blood clot in the brain’s venous sinuses is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). The brain’s venous sinuses typically drain blood from it. A hemorrhagic stroke may result from CVST because it prevents the blood from draining.

Out of these, DVT is the most common type of thrombosis that can happen to anyone at any age but mostly occurs in old people.

Reduced physical mobility is a major factor in this. Other prevalent conditions that affect the elderly and raise the risk of DVT are congestive heart failure, acute infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and atherosclerotic vascular disease.

Timely diagnosis and treatment are required since DVT in the elderly can be a fatal condition.

Diagnosis

• Duplex ultrasonography is an imaging procedure that makes use of sound waves to examine the veins blood flow. Deep vein blockages or blood clots can be found using this method. It is the typical imaging procedure used to identify DVT.

• A large vein in the foot or ankle is used in contrast venography, a specific kind of X-ray that allows the physician to see the deep veins in the leg and hip by injecting contrast material (dye) into it. Although it is the most effective test for identifying blood clots, it is an intrusive process, meaning that it calls for medical professionals to utilize tools to enter the body.

• A D-dimer blood test examines a chemical that is released into the blood when a clot breaks. If the D-dimer test results are negative, the patient most likely does not have a blood clot.

Treatment for DVT

• Anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, aid in preventing blood clots from growing bigger. Blood thinners lessen the chance of getting new clots. They can be administered orally, intravenously, or subcutaneously. DVT is treated with a variety of blood-thinning medications. However, one should only take this medication after a doctor’s prescription.

• Clot busters (thrombolytics) are used for more severe cases of DVT or when other drugs are not working. Clot busters are administered intravenously (IV) or through a catheter that is inserted right into the clot. They are typically only used for people with significant blood clots since they can result in major bleeding.

• Surgery can be performed on patients to place a filter in the vena cava, a large vein in the abdomen that keeps blood clots from reaching the heart and lungs.

Though deep vein thrombosis is a very serious condition among elderly people, with proper treatment and a healthy lifestyle, the risks associated with it can be reduced.

The author is an interventional radiologist, G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, Coimbatore

