World Leprosy Day 2022: Find out if leprosy has been eradicated in the world? 

Although complete eradication might not be possible immediately in the high-endemic regions; in the next five to 10 years, the dream of a leprosy-free world could materialise

World Leprosy Day is marked on 30 January, which also commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The last Sunday of January is set aside to celebrate this great initiative that pledges to spread awareness about and destigmatise leprosy.

On the special occasion, here's finding out if leprosy has been eradicated in the world:

The World Health Organization (WHO) in 2005 announced that leprosy was eliminated quite successfully around the globe.

In an article published in 2015, under the title Global elimination of leprosy by 2020: are we on track?, it was reported that around 200,000 new leprosy cases are registered globally every year. This number was consistent for the past eight years with no spikes in cases. By 2020, WHO aimed at eradication and interruption of global transmission of the disease. The year 2020 showed remarkable progress towards the goal. The country-level leprosy incidence had been lowered to 6.2, 6.1 and 3.3 per 100,000 in India, Brazil and Indonesia, respectively, meeting the elimination target of less than 10 per 100,000.

As per statistics shared by WHO, around 1,27,558 new leprosy cases were detected globally in 2020.

The world has achieved a country-level elimination in 2020 but getting the high-endemic regions to experience the same is still a challenge.

Now, if we take a look closer home, in India: In 1991, the country alone contributed to 75 per cent of the world's leprosy cases. However, India has achieved the target of less than one case per 10,000 population, at the national level in December 2005.

The National Leprosy Control Programme (NLCP) was launched by the government of India in 1954- 55. In 1982, Multi Drug Therapy (MDT) came into existence. This was soon followed by the introduction of the National Leprosy Eradication Programme in 1983. The campaign focused on breaking the chain of disease transmission. This has led to a decline in the number of leprosy cases in the country.

The Global Leprosy Strategy 2021–2030 directs the countries to expedite the progress towards zero leprosy, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals

The aim is to attain a 'Zero leprosy: zero infection and disease, zero disability, zero stigma and discrimination'.

