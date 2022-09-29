World Heart Day 2022: How much exercise is too much workout

It is common knowledge that exercise has multiple benefits for the body and its health. Despite knowing its positives, many are still unsure how much exercise is beneficial and whether excessive exercise can cause any harm to the body. When it comes to physical activity, the typical recommendation is to have at least 150 minutes of brisk walk or 75 minutes of a jog, spread over a week. Exercising for about 300 minutes a week, can provide even greater benefits and aid weight management.

The benefits of physical activity far outweigh the possible risks. However, there may be possible potential risks of excessive intense exercise. This includes fatigue, dehydration, musculoskeletal injuries, muscle injury/damage (rhabdomyolysis), heart rhythm disturbances (in people with underlying heart disease or previous episodes of rhythm abnormalities) and rarely menstrual disturbances in the females.

A good rule of thumb is to gradually increase the intensity and duration of the exercise and maintain adequate hydration, which can reduce the risk of musculoskeletal injuries. A general cardiac health check-up before initiating a planned regimen of intense exercise can be helpful in determining the appropriate dose of exercise suitable for that particular individual.

The greatest benefits of exercise appear to occur in the most active individuals. A duration of 60 – 80 minutes of exercise a day can provide the greatest benefits, independent of age and sex. Benefits tend to plateau at approximately 100 minutes/day of moderate-intensity exercise (brisk walking). Higher durations of exercise may potentially outweigh the benefits, especially in individuals with prior cardiovascular disease. To keep it simple, people should engage themselves in any form of exercise, five to seven days a week, with a duration of 30 to 60 minutes a day.

Exercising helps you maintain healthy body weight, improve your cardiorespiratory health, and even repel depression. However, over-exercising could have serious consequences on your body and brain. Going past your capability will cause some serious health problems. It depends on factors like your age, health, and selection of workouts.

Even while exercising, give yourself plenty of time to warm up and cool down with easy walking or gentle stretching. Do more as stamina improves and consult a trained professional if there is any discomfort or unusual symptoms. Rest and recovery are also extremely important in a fitness regime.

The author is a Senior Interventional Cardiologist, MD, DM Cardiology (PGIMER, Chandigarh) and assistant professor, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Views are persoanl.

