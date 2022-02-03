World Cancer Day 2022: Prevention methods for breast cancer

Women who consume alcohol more regularly, have an increased incidence of breast cancer

Breast cancer affects 1 in 22 women in India and is very common among people residing in urban areas in comparison to other rural parts of India. One of the main reasons for this high occurrence rate is often due to an unhealthy lifestyle, leading to obesity, stress, lack of a balanced diet by consuming fatty-rich foods, and too much alcohol intake. Termed as a ‘silent killer’, the number of breast cases is rising over and above. Marking World Cancer Day 2022, it is important to continue spreading awareness around the burden of breast cancer, its causes, symptoms, and signs women should not ignore.

What causes breast cancer?

Breast cancer is often caused due to environmental and genetic factors. Exposure to radiation through occupational means, Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) limited, abnormal menstrual history, reduced lactation, etc are some environmental factors. When it comes to genes playing a role, there is a particular gene around breast cancer that can be hereditary; BRCA1 (BRCA2) genes. There is a 70% chance of contracting breast cancer if a person develops this mutation, almost 5% to 10% of breast cancer cases are hereditary.

What are the common symptoms?

The most common signs of breast cancer are-:

Sudden changes in the shape, appearance, or size of your breast

Thickening of skin tissues around the breast that can lead to the formation of a lump

Redness or presence of rough pigmented skin over the breast

Flaky, peeling, or crusting presence of skin around the nipple area

A new growth of an inverted nipple

Is there anything you can do to Prevent Breast Cancer?

Getting regular exercise and keeping a healthy weight can help lower your breast cancer risk. Keep a healthy weight. Exercise regularly. Don't drink alcohol, or limit alcoholic drinks.

Alcohol consumption has been associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Women who consume alcohol more regularly, have an increased incidence of breast cancer. So, the recommendation is to limit alcohol consumption.

Early detection is the key: Early detection and treatment is still the best strategy for a better cancer outcome. Breast cancer can be easily prevented if one gets regular screening tests from time to time while adhering to a healthy lifestyle. This can drastically decrease the chances of having breast cancer.

Have a medical check-up and mammogram regularly. Women ages 45 to 54 should have a mammogram each year, and those 55 years and over should continue getting mammograms every 1 to 2 years. If you have a family history of breast cancer, then start the mammograms at age 35-40. Talk to your doctor about when you should have your first mammogram. If you use contraception, ask your doctor about the pros and cons of birth control pills.

If you are near or in menopause, ask your doctor if you should use hormone replacement therapy to treat menopause symptoms. Hormone replacement, especially therapies with a combination of estrogens and progestins, can increase the risk of breast cancer. So, you can discuss with your doctor and can make the decision based on your risk of breast cancer.

If you are at high risk for breast cancer, certain drugs that block the effects of estrogen, such as raloxifene and tamoxifen, have been shown to reduce the risk of breast cancer. Drugs called aromatase inhibitors, including anastrozole (Arimidex) and exemestane (Aromasin), have also been shown to lower breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women. The risks and benefits of using these medications should be discussed with your doctor.

Breast-feed: One reason may be that when a woman is breastfeeding, she experiences hormonal changes that may delay the return of her menstrual periods. This reduces her lifetime exposure to hormones such as estrogen, which are linked to an increased risk of breast and ovarian cancers. So, breastfeeding can play a role in breast cancer prevention. The longer you breastfeed, the greater the protective effect.

Check yourself regularly: Regular examining is an important way to find breast cancer in its early stage. If you think you feel a lump, don’t panic. Sometimes most breast lumps turn out to be benign (not cancer). There are several possible causes of non-cancerous breast lumps, including normal hormonal changes, a benign breast condition, or an injury. However, don’t hesitate to reach out to a doctor if you’ve noticed a lump or any other breast change that is new and worrisome.

The most important thing is to always be vigilant about breast cancer. If you notice any of the above symptoms/changes, immediately consult a doctor.

Dr Shiva Kumar Uppala is a surgical oncologist and consultant at north Bangalore hospital and Trust-In hospital, Bangalore. Views expressed are personal.

